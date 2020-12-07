Leona E. Gailbreath

April 24, 1924-December 5, 2020

BETTENDORF-Leona E. Gailbreath, 96, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Due to the Covid virus, masks will be required, and social distancing will be expected. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

She was born in Gulliver, Michigan on April 24, 1924, the daughter of John and Anna May (Walker) Ring. She graduated in 1941 from the Manistique High School in Manistique, Michigan. On November 26, 1942, Leona was united in marriage to John Gailbreath in Charleston, South Carolina. He preceded her in death on September 7, 1987.

Leona was employed for over 20 years as a sales consultant with Mature Focus, a senior oriented local newspaper.

Leona was a member of the Mom Bowl bowling team for 15 years and was an avid sports fan of the Iowa Hawkeye's football and basketball teams. She enjoyed her flowers, reading, sewing, playing golf, but mostly spending times at her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's football and soccer games. A longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church of Bettendorf, she participated and volunteered in many church activities over the years.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Kathleen (Mike) Toom and Patricia (Wayne) Guinee, all of Bettendorf; her son, Bill (Marlene) Gailbreath of Madison, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Evelyn Smith; her sisters, Clara Benwill, Elvera Beal, Arlene Stratton and Eleanor Brock; and her brothers, Earl Ring, Clifford Ring and Chuck Mann.

