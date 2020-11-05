Menu
Leonard DeRegules Sr.

Leonard DeRegules, Sr.

April 10, 1929-November 2, 2020

Leonard DeRegules, Sr., 91, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Genesis East Medical Center. Per his request cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Leonard was born on April 10, 1929 to Nicholas and Carlota DeRegules in Mexico City, Mexico. He moved to the United States and was a proud United States Citizen. He was united in marriage to Shirley Mae Taylor on August 10, 1956 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa.

His biggest gift to his children and others was his wise words: "Stay positive through any and all of life's moments."

Those left to honor his memory are his sons: Leonard DeRegules, Jr, Gary DeRegules, Rick DeRegules, and Ron DeRegules; honorary daughter Betti Munn; grandchildren Lenny Andrew, Nicole, Krysty, Patty, Maggie, Ashley, Drake, and Ely; and great-grandchildren: Myles, Ryan, Emery, Breyden, Charlie, Haley, Riley, Madison, Jayden, and Taylor. He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Shirley Mae.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
