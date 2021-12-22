Menu
Leonard Eugene Finck
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA

Leonard Eugene Finck

February 2, 1938-December 20, 2021

Leonard Eugene Finck, age 83, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Prophetstown, Illinois and West Branch, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living, Davenport. Due to Covid-19 concerns a private family funeral will be held at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. Memorials will be directed to Genesis Hospice in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Leonard was born on February 2, 1938, the son of Leonard and Wilma (Fischer) Finck in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1955. After graduation, Leonard pursued continued education in finance. Leonard married Faye Matzen on October 12, 1957 in St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Leonard was a Banking Officer for several financial institutions. He was a former member of the Bettendorf Jaycees and Rotary Club. Leonard enjoyed cars and antique collecting. Most of all, Leonard loved spending time with his family.

Leonard will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Faye; four children, JoDee (Jeff) Olsen of Prophetstown, Illinois, Jill (Greg) Lewis of Tucson, Arizona, Greg (Lori) Finck of Manhattan, Montana and Doug (Michelle) Finck of Gary, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Conrad) Olsen-Howard, Dane Lewis, Kent (Anna) Olsen, Kendal Lewis, Dustin Finck, Katie Finck, Lena Finck and Matzen Finck; one great-granddaughter, Wrenley Olsen; one brother, Larry (Susan) Paul of Mason City, Iowa; and one sister, Angie (Gary) Hess of Bettendorf, Iowa.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Wilma; and one sister, Phyllis Jones.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Leonard was our friendly banker in Prophetstown IL. As a young couple we visited with him each time we purchased a newer car. So sorry for your loss.
Carol, widow of John Crady
Acquaintance
January 3, 2022
Sincere sympathy to your family. I always liked your dad and mom - Jill - I grew up with his children in Davenport IA and we all attended Garfield school - So very sorry for your loss - especially at the holidays! Hugs and prayers to all
Lou Ann Rees-Harmsen
Friend
January 3, 2022
Faye and family,
You all are in our thoughts and prayers with Len’s passing, especially during this Christmas season. He was a good and talented person who touched many lives.
He will be missed!

God bless each one of you!

Love,
Mick and Kathy Coleman
Mick and Kathy Coleman
Friend
December 23, 2021
Keith&Cathy Matzen
December 23, 2021
Faye and family you are in our thoughts and prayers. Very sorry for your loss.
Keith and Cathy Matzen
Family
December 23, 2021
Brian Splatt
December 23, 2021
Nancy and Angelo Arzano
December 23, 2021
Lenny will be greatly missed. His smile, his stories, his sense of humor, and his immaculate hair will live on in my memories.
Brian Splatt
Family
December 23, 2021
The Ortel family
December 22, 2021
I worked with Leonard many, many years ago at the old First Trust and Savings Bank in Davenport. My memories of him were all positive and he was well respected by all of his peers! May he rest in peace!
William Cusack
Work
December 22, 2021
Always enjoyed time spent with Len and Faye. The family will be remembered at Mass and in our prayers
Dave and Wendy Hodgin
Family
December 22, 2021
It's been a while since I last talked to Len. I was driving by West Branch the other day and thought of Len. I'm sorry to hear of his passing and you have my deepest sympathy.
Matt Gannon
Friend
December 22, 2021
I'm so sorry to read this sad news, Faye. My deepest sympathy.
Loretta Ihms-Siebke
Friend
December 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Larry & Elainne Thede
Friend
December 21, 2021
