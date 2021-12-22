Leonard Eugene Finck

February 2, 1938-December 20, 2021

Leonard Eugene Finck, age 83, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Prophetstown, Illinois and West Branch, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living, Davenport. Due to Covid-19 concerns a private family funeral will be held at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. Memorials will be directed to Genesis Hospice in his memory.

Leonard was born on February 2, 1938, the son of Leonard and Wilma (Fischer) Finck in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1955. After graduation, Leonard pursued continued education in finance. Leonard married Faye Matzen on October 12, 1957 in St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Leonard was a Banking Officer for several financial institutions. He was a former member of the Bettendorf Jaycees and Rotary Club. Leonard enjoyed cars and antique collecting. Most of all, Leonard loved spending time with his family.

Leonard will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Faye; four children, JoDee (Jeff) Olsen of Prophetstown, Illinois, Jill (Greg) Lewis of Tucson, Arizona, Greg (Lori) Finck of Manhattan, Montana and Doug (Michelle) Finck of Gary, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Conrad) Olsen-Howard, Dane Lewis, Kent (Anna) Olsen, Kendal Lewis, Dustin Finck, Katie Finck, Lena Finck and Matzen Finck; one great-granddaughter, Wrenley Olsen; one brother, Larry (Susan) Paul of Mason City, Iowa; and one sister, Angie (Gary) Hess of Bettendorf, Iowa.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Wilma; and one sister, Phyllis Jones.