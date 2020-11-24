Leonard Leroy Loftus

April 17, 1937 - November 20, 2020

Geneseo - Leonard Leroy Loftus, 83, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, Davenport, IA. After a battle with pneumonia, he passed away peacefully with family by his side. A private Christian Mass of Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. A private burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL. Military Honors will be accorded by the VFW. A private visitation will be held at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel prior to the funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the Geneseo Wrestling Boosters.

Leonard was born April 17, 1937, the son of Leonard and Viola (Larvenz) Loftus, in Albany, IL. He attended Moline High School. Leonard married Sandra E. Greve on September 9, 1967, in Davenport, IA. He proudly served in the United States Navy and had fond memories of his time spent in the Mediterranean aboard the USS Intrepid. He worked at the Rock Island Arsenal in Logistics Management for many years and retired in 1996 with over 40 years of service. He was an avid sports enthusiast. As a young man, he participated in a boxing club and had several boxing matches in the Golden Gloves. Later in life, he was always rooting for the Cubs and various Geneseo sporting teams. Leonard was passionate about all things family and was always coordinating or encouraging everyone to attend family reunions. He enjoyed researching family history and family pictures. He had a quirky sense of humor and always was telling jokes for those that were lucky enough to hear them. One of his favorite hobbies was working in his shop. He spent many hours tinkering around with his old car, a 1930 Model A which he enjoyed driving on nice days. He was a devote Catholic, he never missed mass. He participated in Cursillo and many bible study groups over the years. Leonard was hard working, honest, and a man of high integrity. He was the rock to so many. He lived life with a positive attitude that will be carried on by those he touched.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sandra, Geneseo; children, Janelle (Jay) Pettit, Geneseo, Rhonda (Neal) Shah, Wheaton, IL, James (Kelly) Loftus, Geneseo, Bill (Liz) Loftus, Geneseo, Joseph Loftus, Rock Island, Steven Loftus, Silvis, grandchildren, Julia Loftus, Calvin, Ella, and Viola Pettit, Andrew and Alex Shah; sister, Patty (Mario) Leone, Davenport, IA; brother, J.C. (Sue) Louck, Colona, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Viola; his infant son, Edward; three sisters, Nancy Loftus, Marlene Dickinson, and Helena Welge; and brother, Bill Loftus.