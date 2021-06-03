Leotus Edgar Powell

October 16, 1934-May 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-On May 25, 2021, Leotus Edgar Powell, 86, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully. Lee as he was known to his family and friends, is survived by his three children, Carey (Laurie) Powell of Phoenix, Arizona, Denise (Frederick) Heitl of Greenleaf, Wisconsin and Kevin (Jess) Powell of San Diego, California. Two grandchildren, Ashley (Nicholas) Rutkowski of Atlanta, Georgia and Robert (Samantha Nicholson) Coakley of Edwardsville, Illinois and one great-grandchild, Charlotte Coakley. His sisters Elsie Condo of Peru, Indiana, Mary (Marvin) Van Tiem of Monticello, Indiana and his brother David (Diane) Powell of Kokomo, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Lee was born October 16, 1934 in Kokomo, Indiana to Mildred and Alpha Powell. He grew up there learning to farm, how to hunt and horsemanship and just to enjoy life. After high school he joined the air force. First stationed in Salt Lake City later in Germany where he met his first wife Lorna Wixom. They were wed in Switzerland and later again on the Air Force base. After their release from the Air Force Lee and his bride returned to the states and set up their home in Kokomo down the road from his parents and started his family. Lee worked at Delco and later for a dry-cleaning business. His employer opened a location in Davenport, Iowa and put Lee in charge of running it. In 1963 Lee moved his little family to Bettendorf, Iowa. After the dry cleaners closed, Lee held different jobs. He was at Wonder Bread Bakery and later at the Scott County Sheriff's Department until he retired.

After his divorce, Lee later married his second wife Patricia Carland and moved to Eldridge, Iowa. They had a small hobby farm where they raised, broke and drove horses. He loved to fly, sky dive, hunt, and work with his horses. He had a gift of being able to quiet any fussy baby with his soothing voice and approach any aggressive dog.

Lee is proceeded in death by his parents Alpha and Mildred, sisters Lucille, Addalene and Willadean, first wife Lorna Powell and second wife Patricia Carland.

Per his request, cremation services were provided and there will be no further services.