Leslie Moss-Taylor

March 30, 1982-October 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Leslie Moss-Taylor, 38, of Davenport, passed away October 11, 2020, with her family by her side at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30am on November 2, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 2618 Boies Ave, Davenport. Masks will be required. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Leslie was born March 30, 1982. She graduated from Central High School and St. Ambrose University with a degree in psychology and a Masters of Social Work. Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her son, Noah, especially drawing and listening to music with him. Leslie was an incredibly gifted writer, and as a student was published in the Anthology of Poetry by Young Americans. She also had a passion for music; Pearl Jam and Smashing Pumpkins permeated the house as she was growing up. In addition, she loved observing the grace of butterflies which befitted her kind and gentle nature. Later in life, Leslie found pleasure in supporting the Democratic party and advocating for women's rights. She was looking forward to voting for her candidate of choice, Joe Biden, in the November election. Leslie will always be remembered as a caring and giving person. She gave in death as she gave in life; honoring her wishes Leslie was an organ and tissue donor.

Surviving are son, Noah, mother, Marilyn Moss-Taylor, sisters, Lindsay Moss-Taylor, Minneapolis, Ann Moss-Taylor, Davenport, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.