Lila McGarvey

September 10, 1931 - October 30, 2020

On Friday, October 30, 2020, Lila McGarvey was called home to Heaven after a blessed life and short battle with Alzhemiers.

Lila was born September 10, 1931, to Herb and Emma (Rehfuss) Niemann in Davenport, IA. After graduating from Davenport High School, and Iowa State Teachers College, she fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a kindergarten teacher. She taught in Winfield, IA, and the Davenport and Bettendorf school systems.

She met her future husband Wes McGarvey after being introduced by mutual friends Ron and Verna Freeman. They were married in 1955 and were blessed with over 65 years together. She had two children, a daughter, Di, and a son, Dan. She was a proud grandmother of two, and a great grandmother of two.

Lila was a faithful member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where she served in various areas. She never tired of serving and spending time with children. She cherished the lifelong friends that she made there.

Her favorite past times were shopping with her sister-in-law Dell, meeting with her college pals, her neighborhood friends and bridge clubs.

Lila was preceded in death by her parents, and a grandson Chad Daniel. She is survived by her husband James Wesley McGarvey; her daughter, Di; son, Dan (Wendy) McGarvey; grandson, Josh (Kristin) Lammack, and her favorite granddaughter, McKenna McGarvey; niece, Deb (Dave) Schaller, nephews, Jim (Michelle) Russell, and John (Carol) Russell.

Services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Middle Road in Bettendorf. Visitation will be Saturday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a service following at 2:30 p.m. Due to COVID, Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church.