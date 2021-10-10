Lilah M. Hurley

February 20, 1946-October 12, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Lilah M. Hurley, 75, a resident of Davenport, will be 10am Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 4pm until 7pm Monday, October 11, 2021, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family to be distributed to various charities close to Lilah's heart. Lilah passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by her family.

Lilah May Hoffman was born February 20, 1946, in Davenport, a daughter of Leo and Gertrude (Baugh) Hoffman. She married Jerry Shoemaker November 19, 1966. He preceded her in death in 2000. She later married John Hurley. He preceded her in death in 2009.

Lilah worked as a receptionist for Wells Fargo and Pulmonary Associates. A woman of strong faith, she enjoyed serving her Lord in LWML, ladies circle, Trinity Altar Guild, bible study, taught Sunday School, and numerous other groups at Trinity Lutheran church. Always firm in her faith, she never wavered even in the toughest of times. She taught us all to hold tight to the cross and everything will be ok. Her family finds comfort knowing she is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Lilah was a member of TOPS, Pilot Club, Royal Neighbors, the American Legion Post 26 Auxiliary, and a 4H leader. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending numerous sporting events and dance recitals of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. After Lilah retired, her hobbies included shopping, and pampering herself with hair & nail appointments. She took pride in her appearance, and she was known to have an enormous collection of shoes, purses, and jewelry. Lilah looked forward to and always had a great time going out and traveling with her girlfriends. There are many great stories and photos to confirm this! She also enjoyed listening to Christian music.

Those left to honor Lilah's memory include her children: Tim (Laurie) Shoemaker, LeClaire; Becky (David) Kirby, DeWitt; Jennifer (Mark) Pote, Cambridge, Iowa; stepdaughter, Laura Becker, Davenport; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Connie Hoffman, Emily Hoffman and Joann Kakert; brother-in-law, Jeff Shoemaker; and best friend, Donna Petersen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Jerry Shoemaker and John Hurley, siblings: Louise DeJulius, Eugene Hoffman, and Jerry Hoffman.

The family would like to send a thank you out to her neighbors, Ray and Michelle, Judy, and Bill; Dr. Appel; and the staff at Genesis VNA and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their loving care and compassion.

