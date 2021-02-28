Menu
Lillian B. Ehlers
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Lillian B. Ehlers

October 13, 1925-February 26, 2021

DAVENPORT-Lillian B. Ehlers, 95, of Davenport, passed away peacefully Friday, February 26, 2021 in Walcott. Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Lillian was born October 13, 1925 in Davenport to Harry and Ella (Bartels) Ehlers. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1944. She had a long career with Ruhl & Ruhl in Davenport as a bookkeeper. She was highly regarded by her fellow employees for her competence and kind and helpful manner. She was a life-long Chicago Cubs fans and enjoyed reading and going to the theatre. She is survived by many step nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Lillie Ehlers, step-brother, Robert Knuth and step-sisters, Dorothy Siebke and Louise Keppy.


Published by Quad-City Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
