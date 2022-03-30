Menu
Lillie Mae Erwin
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Davenport Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
6:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
Buffalo Community Center
Send Flowers

Lillie Mae Erwin

January 13, 1949-March 27, 2022

BUFFALO-Lillie Mae Erwin, 73, of Buffalo, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A Celebration of her life will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 6 to 10 pm at the Buffalo Community Center, Buffalo, IA. Private graveside services will be held later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo, IA. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Born in Leon, Iowa on January 13, 1949, Lillie was the daughter of Alvin and Clara Sue (Edwardson) Hullinger. She was a graduate of Davenport Central High School. She married Dale Stowe on November 16, 1968 in Davenport, to which their daughter, Jennifer was born. She married Michael Erwin on April 14, 1990 in Buffalo. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2020.

Lillie worked for many years at the Davis Sportswear and Iowa Can Company prior to retiring. She loved to crochet, draw, play computer games and especially in later years, playing lots of Yahtzee. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and following her grandchildren's sports activities on Facebook.

Those to cherish her memory are daughters, Jennifer (Greg) Quinones and their children: Tyler, Logan and Sydney, Rock Island, Stacey (Adam) Blanks and their children, Jonathan, Gabe and Dayne, Macon, GA and Kristina (Randy) Dill and their children, Alek, Adam and River, Winslow, IN and special friends, Walt and Marilyn Bassow, Muscatine and Susan Stuckel, Kahoka, MO. Her parents and a special friend, Kathy Olsen preceded her in death.

A special thank you to the staff/nurses at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House! They felt like an extension of our family throughout the last four and a half months and will always hold a special place in our hearts for taking such good care of her.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 30, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.