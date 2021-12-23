Menu
Lin Dee Elsea

Lin Dee Elsea (Suverkrup)

March 17, 1959-November 16, 2021

Lin Dee Elsea (Suverkrup) 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf, Iowa from complications of the Covid Virus.

Lin was born in Moline, Ill on March 17, 1959 to Paul Jr. and Jeannine (Sunderland) Suverkrup. She graduated in 1977 from Pleasant Valley High School Pleasant Valley, Ia. She received her CNA certification, drove for the DeWitt School District, and was a courier driver for Lab Corp. One of Lins favorite quotes was "Oh what a beautiful day."

Her survivors include her sons, Nicolas Elsea, Vincent (Shelby) Elsea; her mother, Jeannine Suverkrup; sisters, Deb (Tom) Tucker, Susan Suverkrup; brother, Bradlee Marshall Suverkrup; nieces, Brooke Clark, Amy Dickerson, and Ella Martin; also a nephew, James Paul Ostino.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Suverkrup Jr.; grandparents, Raymond and Margaret Sunderland; and a sister, Nancy Jo Suverkrup.


Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. The Bible tells us to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. A whole new body free of pain and sorrow.
Kathy Moore
School
December 25, 2021
So very sorry to hear I´ve lost a friend & former roommate! We go back a long way from being maids @ Holiday Inn in Bettendorf. I am praying for all of you
Laurie Edmondson
Friend
December 24, 2021
So sad to hear that Lin had passed. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. R.I.P. Lin.
Connie Wilson
Work
December 24, 2021
