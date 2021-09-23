Menu
Linda B. Awbrey
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Linda B. Awbrey

October 27, 1945-September 20, 2021

BUFFALO-Linda B. Awbrey, 75, of Buffalo, IA passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 26 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 27, at 10:00 a.m. at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo, IA.

Linda was born October 27, 1945 in Evans, MO, to Faye (Ousley) Forrest. She worked as a cleaning lady for the Buffalo Post Office for many years.

Linda loved cooking for her family, especially around Christmas time. She liked to collect antique dolls and had a huge collection. Linda loved her family and caring for her grandchildren was her world. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband.

Linda is survived by her children: Chad (Rachel) Awbrey, Dina (Brian) Seghers, and Darren (Andrea) Awbrey; grandchildren: Brittany, Kylie, Garrett, Ashley, Addison, Gavin, Alec, and Eli; along with great grandchildren: Alli, Gabi, Logan, and Gunner.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Sep
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.