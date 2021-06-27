Menu
Linda Lee Hendricks
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bettendorf High School

Linda Lee Hendricks

June 11, 1948 - June 20, 2021

GILBERT, AZ-Linda Hendricks, 73, passed peacefully on June 20, 2021, with her family by her side in Gilbert, Arizona.

She was born June 11, 1948, in Davenport, Iowa, to Donald and Helen Hendricks. She graduated from Bettendorf high School in 1966. She attended college at Mankato State as well as Arizona State university, where she graduated with a master's degree.

She met and married Wayne Lieneman and was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Lindsay. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and dedicated school teacher. Her students and coworkers alike treasured her work ethic, genuine interest and success of those around her.

She enjoyed hosting get togethers with friends and neighbors and was loved by all.

Linda is survived by her husband Wayne, daughter Lindsay, sisters; Sandy(Wes) Carlson, Beth (Celly) Gallegos and brother Gary Hendricks. She is preceded in death by her parents Don and Helen Hendricks and her brother Kevin.

The celebration of life will be held at the home of Linda and Wayne. Please call Wayne or Lindsay for details.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
Dawn and Jeff
July 10, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Your neighbors at 4614.
Dawn and Jeff
Friend
July 10, 2021
Sandy, Gary and Beth, my deepest sympathy on the loss of your sister. I have very fond memories of all of you while growing up. May God cradle and soothe you as you grieve Linda's passing.
Barbara Nichols
Other
June 28, 2021
Deepest Sympathy for Your Loss
Anita Pickrel
June 27, 2021
