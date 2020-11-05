Linda L. Beardsley

September 24, 1946-October 31, 2020

BETTENDORF-Linda L. Beardsley, 74, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Rd. in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Saturday at the church. Due to Covid-19 concerns, masks are required, and social distancing is expected. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.

She was born in Davenport, Iowa on September 24, 1946, the daughter of Gerald and Ruth (Schoonover) Gray and was a 1964 graduate of Davenport West High School. On August 10, 1968, she was united in marriage to Tom Beardsley in Davenport.

Linda retired at Vice-President of Operations for the First Midwest Bank in Moline, Illinois after many years of faithful service. In earlier years, she worked as a teller at the former Davenport Bank & Trust.

She was a loyal member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and served on the Reunion Committee at Davenport West High School for many years.

A devoted wife, mom & grandma, Linda was always supportive of all her children's and grandchildren's activities over the years. She loved to travel, especially where the sun was shining, and a sandy beach awaited.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Tom; her daughters, Tracy Beardsley of Bettendorf and Jennifer Beardsley of Anchorage, Alaska; her grandchildren, Devon (& his fiancé, Aubrianne) and Emilly; her brothers, Tom Gray of Davenport and Tim (Connie) Gray of Blue Grass, Iowa; her sister-in-law, Deb Kelly; and many beloved nieces & nephews.

