Linda Lou Mumm

July 26, 1941-March 9, 2021

DAVEPNORT-Linda Lou Mumm, 79, of Davenport, IA passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 5-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Private services will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Burial will be at the Durant Cemetery. Memorials in Linda's name may be made to the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Linda was born on July 26, 1941 to Harold and Grace Barstow in Davenport, Iowa. She married the love of her life, Russell Mumm, on May 6, 1967 in Davenport, Iowa. Before having children, she worked as a data processor at Alcoa and after the kids were in school, she was a lunch lady at Truman Schools. Linda was treasured for her thoughtful nurturing of family, friends and community members by her volunteer efforts, Girl Scout leadership, and her considerate way of having favorite foods and drinks on hand for any guest in her home. She greatly enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends. She was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church. Linda enjoyed working with children and was known for babysitting area children before and after school.

Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Russ; two children Jennifer (Michael) Allen and Eric (Cristina) Mumm; grandchildren Garus and Jace Allen and Katelynn and Sarah Mumm; brother Jim (Adzie) Barstow; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert "Bob" Barstow.

