Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Lou Mumm
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Linda Lou Mumm

July 26, 1941-March 9, 2021

DAVEPNORT-Linda Lou Mumm, 79, of Davenport, IA passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 5-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Private services will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Burial will be at the Durant Cemetery. Memorials in Linda's name may be made to the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Linda was born on July 26, 1941 to Harold and Grace Barstow in Davenport, Iowa. She married the love of her life, Russell Mumm, on May 6, 1967 in Davenport, Iowa. Before having children, she worked as a data processor at Alcoa and after the kids were in school, she was a lunch lady at Truman Schools. Linda was treasured for her thoughtful nurturing of family, friends and community members by her volunteer efforts, Girl Scout leadership, and her considerate way of having favorite foods and drinks on hand for any guest in her home. She greatly enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends. She was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church. Linda enjoyed working with children and was known for babysitting area children before and after school.

Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Russ; two children Jennifer (Michael) Allen and Eric (Cristina) Mumm; grandchildren Garus and Jace Allen and Katelynn and Sarah Mumm; brother Jim (Adzie) Barstow; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert "Bob" Barstow.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Russ, my sincere sympathy to you and your family. Remember the fun times
Dennis Peckenschneider
March 22, 2021
Russ and Family, We are so sorry for your loss, you have our deepest sympathy. We regret that we will not be able to be present for the celebration of Linda´s life. May the Lord comfort you in your sorrow. Sincerely, Verne & Alice
Verne & Alice Gray
March 16, 2021
We are very saddened to hear of your loss.
Shawn and Andrea Dean
March 14, 2021
Sharing in your sadness as we all remember Linda "Mrs. Mumm". Praying for the family.
Jan & Bob Tetmeyer
March 14, 2021
My deepest condolences.
Leah Masterson
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results