Linda Sue Potter

March 11, 1944-December 24, 2021

Linda Sue Potter, 77, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on December 24th after a long and courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her family.

Linda was born March 11, 1944 to Frank and Dorthy Elliott. Linda married her lifelong love Dale Potter on April 6, 1963.

Per Linda's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dale Potter to be distributed to chosen charities at a later date.

Linda worked many years selling paper for various companies. She also volunteered many hours at Blue Grass Elementary School helping children learn and practice reading. Linda even coached a little league team when her son's team needed a coach. Linda loved working in her flower beds. Her gardens were amazingly beautiful.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She always put family first and loved gathering with her family and friends. Two special loves were her dog, Skippy, and cat, Charlie.

Linda will be lovingly missed by her husband Dale; children Dawn (Mike) Moellenbeck, Tim (Heather Maletta) Potter, Pam (Bob) Waters; grandchildren Emily (Josh) Briggs, Megan (Austin) Kinsey, McKinlee Maletta, Samantha (Adam) Torres, Dylan Waters, Kristin Waters; and six great grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brother Larry Elliott, and sister Bonnie Dufur.