Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Sue Potter
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Linda Sue Potter

March 11, 1944-December 24, 2021

Linda Sue Potter, 77, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on December 24th after a long and courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her family.

Linda was born March 11, 1944 to Frank and Dorthy Elliott. Linda married her lifelong love Dale Potter on April 6, 1963.

Per Linda's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dale Potter to be distributed to chosen charities at a later date.

Linda worked many years selling paper for various companies. She also volunteered many hours at Blue Grass Elementary School helping children learn and practice reading. Linda even coached a little league team when her son's team needed a coach. Linda loved working in her flower beds. Her gardens were amazingly beautiful.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She always put family first and loved gathering with her family and friends. Two special loves were her dog, Skippy, and cat, Charlie.

Linda will be lovingly missed by her husband Dale; children Dawn (Mike) Moellenbeck, Tim (Heather Maletta) Potter, Pam (Bob) Waters; grandchildren Emily (Josh) Briggs, Megan (Austin) Kinsey, McKinlee Maletta, Samantha (Adam) Torres, Dylan Waters, Kristin Waters; and six great grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brother Larry Elliott, and sister Bonnie Dufur.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We have lost another classmate and I speak for many who knew her from grade school through graduation. She was on the 20th reunion committee in '82 at Izaak Walton's and she was the first person you saw as you came in! Always ready with a big smile and a big heart. Our sincere condolences to Dale and the entire family. God rest her soul, and may God bless you all with many great memories.
WHS Class of 62/Barb Britten Shinbori
December 30, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. May Linda Rest In Peace. She was a joy to know. God bless!
Dale, and Lori Bird
December 29, 2021
Dale and family, You have are deepest sympathy. We´re so glad to have seen you and Linda on our trip back to Iowa. So many good, fun and precious memories we have of being your neighbors ! Hugs to you and your family!
Larry and Marylou Lakers
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results