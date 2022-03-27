Lisa Michelle Elias Keller

April 11, 1965-March 23, 2022

Heaven received a beautiful child of God on March 23, 2022, when Lisa Michelle Elias Keller, 56, entered her heavenly home. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side ending her battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and other health issues. She was born on April 11, 1965, to Allan and Nancy (Washburn) Elias in Davenport, IA. She attended Calamus Community School in Calamus, IA, graduating in 1983. She worked at Farm & Fleet and various other places before she had her first kidney transplant in 1991, given to her by her mom. In 2008, she had a second transplant. She was a great advocate for organ donation and belonged to a support group for many years. She faced many health issues throughout her life, never complaining, facing each challenge with grace and dignity. She never said an unkind word to anyone during all her procedures and hospital stays and she always was a "model patient".

Lisa was a former member of Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus, IA, where she was baptized and confirmed. Later, she joined Risen Christ Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, helped with Bible School and was the church photographer for years taking hundreds of pictures of the church and events. She had an eye for taking beautiful pictures of sceneries including animals, stilllife, flowers and family. She loved children of all ages, animals, especially her two cats, now gone, Baily and Kaylee. She loved shopping, decorating for every holiday, Hallmark stores, sending people the perfect greeting cards, being a detailed organizer, eating out, her church and her church friends, her wonderful classmates, her best friends, the Breakfast Club: Sheri, Laura and Pam and her second mother, Marge and her daughters, Sheila and Carolyn. Lisa loved being with her great nieces and nephews and her motto was to be nice to everyone and it is always better to give than to receive.

She is survived by her parents, Allan and Nancy Elias of Davenport, her beloved brother, Brian and sister-in-law, Wanda and their children, Savannah (Seldon), Blake (Chelsea) Elias and her Aunt Karen Eschbach and her beloved cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Risen Christ Church, the Iowa Donor Network or a favorite charity.

To my dear Lisa, you were the best daughter, friend, and confidant in the world. We were a team and I will miss you every day.

Love, MOM.

Services will be at Risen Christ Church, 6021 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, IA, 52806 at 11 a.m. on April 2, 2022. Visitation is 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, April 1st at the church and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Saturday.