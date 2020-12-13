Lloyd Christopher Jones

May 31, 1981-December 4, 2020

Davenport-Lloyd Christopher Jones, age 39, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on December 4, 2020 in a tragic automobile accident. Lloyd was born May 31, 1981 in Davenport. He graduated from Central High School in 1999 and studied Criminal Justice at Scott Community College. On October 27, 2001, he married Carrie Lynn Van Auwelaer, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life. Lloyd was a kind and loving husband to his wife Carrie and an amazing father to his four children.

Lloyd was employed by Knilan's Furniture as a warehouse supervisor and furniture repairman. Lloyd was loved by everyone he came in contact with and would do anything for anyone, even if he didn't know them. Lloyd loved traveling and going on road trips with his family. He enjoyed playing cards and board games and was very competitive. He was involved in a community awareness organization to better his neighborhood, as well.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 19 years, Carrie; sons: Elijah Jones and Adrian Jones; mother: Vanessa Jones, Davenport; stepmother, Debra Jones, Olathe, Kansas; sisters: Angie Hughes, Davenport; Katrina Clark and Princetta Jones, both of Olathe Kansas; brothers: Mychael Jones, Bettendorf and Kert Jones, Jr., Olathe, Kansas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who mourn his death. He was preceded in death by his father, Kert Jones, Sr. son, Dominic Lloyd Christopher Jones and daughter, Isabella Annaliese Jones.

Private services will take place but may be viewed by visiting Lloyd's obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life to honor Lloyd and Isabella will be held at a later date when Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.