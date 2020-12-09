Lloyd D. Lawson

August 25, 1936 - December 6, 2020

Coal Valley - Lloyd D. Lawson, 84, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, in his home.

A funeral mass will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Attendance, mask, and social distancing requirements will be in place. Entombment will be in the Lawson Mausoleum at Coal Valley Cemetery, where Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. A family time to say goodbye was Tuesday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

Lloyd Duane Lawson was born August 25, 1936, in Moline, to Alexander and Amy (Wilkinson) Lawson. He graduated from Western Illinois University and served in the US Air Force. He was employed at J I Case, East Moline, for 29 years, retiring as Chief Inspector in 1994. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, American Legion Post #246, Moline, and the Experimental Aircraft Association, and a former member of Chapter #23 Society of Manufacturing Engineers and Section #1303 American Society for Quality. He loved going out to eat and enjoyed traveling, sight seeing and flying.

Lloyd is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and 12 siblings.

Lloyd's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.