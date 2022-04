Lois May Darell

November 28, 1930-December 6, 2020

Lois May Darell, 90, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport. Graveside services to honor her will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at The Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be given to the Scott County Humane Society.