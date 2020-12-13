Menu
Lois May Darell
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Lois May Darell

November 28, 1930-December 6, 2020

DAVENPORT-Lois May Darell, 90, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport. Services will be held in the Spring when restrictions are lifted. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Lois was born November 28, 1930 in Eldridge, IA, the daughter of Paul Hans and Minnie (Schroeder) Burmeister. She graduated from Davenport High in 1949.

Lois married Alfred Darell on May 23m 1954 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. She started her career at the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company until leaving to raise her five children. Later, Lois worked in the Scott County Recorder's Office until retiring in 1995. She was a Real Estate Specialist. After retirement, she volunteered in the Lutheran Family Services reading program in the Davenport Public Schools.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons: Allen (Donna), Omaha, NE, Steven (Georgeann), Flower Mound, TX, Richard, Leavenworth, KS, Dennis (Cheryl), Davenport daughter, Debby Andrews of Davenport, granddaughter, Amanda; three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Russell and sisters, Marjorie Butler and Donna Davies.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
