Lois E. Lee

October 15, 1931-November 15, 2020

BETTENDORF-Lois E. Lee, 89, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at home with her family by her side. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10am -12 pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Due to Iowa COVID restrictions the funeral service is private. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials in Lois' name may be made to the Samaritan's Purse or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Lois was born October 15, 1931 to George and Myrtle Gault on their family farm in rural North Dakota. During college she met the handsome William Lee and they were married on June 13, 1953; he preceded her in death in 2016. Lois was a proud homemaker. She loved to bake, cook, and entertain friends and family no matter the celebration. Lois was also a wonderful caretaker to various family members whenever they needed care. She loved watching various sports on TV, most of all the Iowa Hawkeye Basketball teams. Whenever Lois had the chance, she would talk friends and family into a game of SKIPBO, but watch out, she was the Queen of SKIPBO and could beat just about anyone.

Those left to honor her memory are her children Scott (Patty) Lee and Sheri (Bill) Bonsall; grandchildren: Celeste Hartwell, Gwendolyn (Todd Robert) Lee, Stacy Bonsall, Jay Lee, Tyler Bonsall, Ashley Pekios, Michael (Megan Mauer) Pekios, and Kimberly (Barrett) Pribyl; and her great-grandchildren: Alex, Lucas, Isaac, Olivia, Camryn, Ashlynn, Mia, and Melina. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Shelly Pekios, grandson Stephen Pekios, and sister Dolores Weiss.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com