Lois I. Jones

November 4, 1928-April 14, 2022

BETTENDORF-Lois I. Jones, 93 of Bettendorf passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19th at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Lois was born on November 4, 1928 in Risco, Missouri to Arlie and Cora (Elston) Phillips. She was the oldest of five girls who did everything together and she enjoyed reminiscing of their childhood. They didn't have much growing up but she fondly recalled the many happy times they shared.

Lois had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She was in the high school glee club, she sang in church and loved country and gospel music. Later in life, her husband Andy would play guitar and together they sang around the campfire, entertaining family and friends for many years.

In 1947, she married Andy Jones in Piggot, Arkansas. They later moved to Iowa where they raised their six children. Lois was an amazing cook and she was always happy to feed anyone who happened to stop by. Their door was always open and she made everyone feel welcome. She spent every summer raising a big vegetable garden. She also had a love of flowers and could name every single one!

Lois was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Walcott, Iowa, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and volunteered with the youth group. She served as President of the Tenant's Association and on the Social Committee at Luther Manor for over 10 years. She was an avid reader and could fill a library with her many books. She also enjoyed playing cards and Aggravation, and watched every episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Lois was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who never missed sending a birthday card to each and every one of them. She gave unconditional love, kindness, patients, humor, comfort, life lessons, and most importantly . . . "Peanut butter bon-bons!"

Those left to honor her memory are her children, Sandy (Jim) Barclay, John (Pam) Jones, Cheryl Sweetland, Jimmy (Cindy) Jones, Carolyn Ackerman, and Cathy (Jeff) Recker; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Arliss Barnes and Beverly Parker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Phillip and Roger, and sisters, Joyce Levinsohn and Margene Reeder.

