Lois Joan Lamp

October 2, 2021

CHARLOTTE-Lois Joan Lamp, 87, of Charlotte, Iowa, died, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.

Surviving are children Peter (Jane) Lamp, Charlotte, Paula (John) Bryant, Eldridge, Penny Lamp, Arlington, Texas, Perry (Darlene) Lamp, Charlotte; grandchildren, Jennifer, Hannah, Aaron, Avery, Beth, Garrett, Holly; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Huntley.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Henry Lamp, parents, sisters, Maxine (Robert) Goddard and Marian (Donald) Paasch, a granddaughter, Shelby Bryant and grandson, Jamie Lamp.

A private service for immediate family will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery.

