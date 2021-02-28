Menu
Lois B. Lemaster
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Lois B. Lemaster

October 10, 1937-February 22, 2021

SHERRARD-Lois B. Lemaster (Mumford), 83, of Sherrard, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis. A live-streamed visitation and time of sharing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. The live-stream can be accessed online by visiting https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.

Lois was born on October 10, 1937 in Little America, Illinois, a daughter of Claude and Helen (Clark) Lingenfelter. She worked for the Job Service of the State of Iowa. Lois was a member of AFSCME and enjoyed traveling, crocheting, cooking and baking, drawing, and animals. Lois was also an avid sports fan and loved watching the Chicago Cubs. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She always looked forward to spending time with her family in the Amana Colonies for her yearly birthday celebration.

Survivors include her children, John (Julie) Mumford, Plattsmouth, NE, Eric Mumford, Wentzville, MO, and Lynda Lemaster, Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren, Elyse, Justin, Jared, Seth, Abigail, and Johnny; great grandchildren, Evelyn and Decatur; brother-in-law, Jack Brodt; close friend, Cara Myers; and several nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Claudine Lewis, Glen "Bud" Lingenfelter, and Audrey Brodt.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
live-stream can be accessed online by visiting https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
IL
Mar
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
I'm so sorry to hear of Lois' passing. Prayers of peace for you all.
Cheryl (Scherz) Serrano
March 1, 2021
