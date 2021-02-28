Lois L. Riese

August 13, 1929-February 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-Lois L. Riese, 91, of Davenport, IA, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, after a brief illness. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m, Thursday, March 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport, with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to: Trinity Lutheran Church, Mission Central, or the Rafiki Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Lois was born August 13, 1929 to Harry and Louise Eatinger in Sterling, IL. On June 25, 1950, she was united in marriage to Martin Riese. Lois earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Elementary Education. Martin and Lois lived in DeWitt, IA, before relocating to Davenport, where she taught at Eisenhower Elementary School for 23 years. She was a faithful member at Trinity Lutheran Church, where she joyfully served in many ways. There, Lois began and led the prayer ministry. She was also a Bible Study Fellowship leader. Family was very important to her and she prayed for them every day.

Lois will be missed by her husband of 70 years, Martin; brother: Richard (Shirlene) Eatinger; children: Christine (Michael) Flandermeyer, Mark (Judy) Riese, and Paul Riese; five grandchildren: Michelle, Mark (Sara), Nathan (Kelli), Dawn (John), and Heidi (Nick); and 16 great grandchildren, with two more on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Arlene, and a grandson, Jeremy.