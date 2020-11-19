Lois Rose Choate

October 10, 1928-November 16, 2020

LECLAIRE-Lois Rose Choate, 92, of LeClaire, Iowa died November 16, 2020.

Lois was born on October 10, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA to Napolean and Mary (Fiorot) Pin. She graduated from Pen Argyl, PA High School in 1946, and from Misericordia School of Nursing in 1950. Lois joined the Navy Nurse Corps in 1951 and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade (Lt. JG) until being discharged in 1955.

Lois met her husband, Edwin James Choate Jr while she was stationed in Cuba. They were married June 25, 1955. She and her husband lived in Chicago, McHenry, IL, Cedar Rapids and LeClaire, IA during their 57 years of marriage.

Some of her passions were her family and her church. She liked to read and beat her husband at Scrabble and Cribbage. She even enjoyed having two St. Bernards – Duncan & Magic.

Five children survive Lois: Edwin N. (Jean E.) Choate of LeClaire, IA, Kent A. (Beth) Choate of Cedar Rapids, IA, Dennis P. (Cheryl L.) Choate of Norway, IA, Steven G. (Jeannette) Choate of Menomonee Falls, WI, and James N. (Vickie) Choate of Toddville, IA; eleven grandchildren: Andy, Ben, Tyler, Katie, Troy, Kyle, Dan, Ryan, Michelle, Conner and Elle; and great-grandchildren: Ava; Emma, Brantley, and Woodrow. She is also survived by her sister, Sonya Pin, and her sister-in-law, Delores Pin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother and a stillborn daughter.

A private family funeral mass will take place at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery with full military rites.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations may be made directly to "Our Lady of the River" Catholic Church.

