Lois Kathleen "Kathy" Ward

May 16, 1946-January 11, 2022

ORION-Lois Kathleen "Kathy" Ward, 75, of Orion, Illinois, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Services are 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley, with The Rev. David Anderson officiating. Visitation is 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Cremation will follow services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to the church.

The former Lois Kathleen Doutt was born May 16, 1946, in Tarentum, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ralph and Anna (Pugsley) Doutt. She married David J. Ward on May 9, 1970, in Reno, Nevada. She earned her B.A. from Sacramento State College and went on to be a freelance writer for the Quad City Times for over 15 years.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley, and a former member of First Christian Church, Moline. She also belonged to the Davenport Christian Women's Club. She was an extreme quilter who also enjoyed finding and cataloguing wildflowers. She also loved flowers and computers, writing poetry and reading. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Kathy, especially her grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her beloved husband of over 51 years, David; a daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Marty Farley of Bettendorf, Iowa; a son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Minde Ward of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Corey (Lauren) Selhost, Shyann Farley and AnnaBell Farley, Jesse and Chelsey Booth, and Zach, Trevor and Everett Grantham; great-grandchildren, Kaylie Selhost, Destin Grantham, and Freyja Grantham; and siblings, David (Jean) Doutt, Joy (Timothy) Eriksen, and Wayne (Sharyn) Doutt. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving dog, Missy.

