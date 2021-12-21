Lois Dunn Wulf

July 3, 1937-December 11, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Lois Dunn Wulf, 84, of Eldridge, formerly of Camanche passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Grand Haven Assisted Living Center - Eldridge.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Camanche. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Schmidt, Alex Schmidt, Justin Wulf, Travis Wulf, Dallas Wulf and John Harlson. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Ion, Dale Koppenhaver, Willard Larsen, Neil Wulf and Jeff Bloomfield. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 pm Monday evening at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Lois Ann Kunze was born July 3, 1937 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Merlin and Beatrice (Ion) Kunze. Lois graduated from Clinton High School in 1955. When she was able, she enjoyed keeping in touch and spending time with her classmates. 1957 was a big year for Lois. She graduated from Mount St. Clare junior college in Clinton, married William Dunn and began her teaching career in Elvira, where she spent her first two years. She then took a pause from her career and stayed home to raise her daughter, Patricia. After a few years she decided it was time to return to teaching and sent a postcard to the Camanche school district inquiring of any openings. She was immediately hired and spent over 30 more years teaching primarily 6th grade social studies. While working in Camanche, the state decided a four year degree was needed to continue teaching. Lois and other teachers spent many nights and summers on the road to Davenport to continue their education. She graduated from Marycrest College in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Lois loved to travel and her trips to Europe were shared with her students using her favorite slide projector. She retired from teaching in 1995.

Lois was confirmed and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clinton, Iowa in her youth. After marriage she transferred to Immanuel Lutheran in Camanche, which was a new congregation at the time.

Lois married Bill Dunn on August 7, 1957. During her marriage to Bill, along with teaching, she was a farm wife. They also raised and sold quarter horses. Bill was an auctioneer and Lois sometimes helped clerk auctions. Bill died in 1986.

After being a widow for several years, her sister-in-law Mary Jeanne, suggested she attend Singles in Agriculture. Lois soon spent a lot of time with the group and particularly one special person, Dennis. She married Dennis Wulf, in 1996. In the early years of their marriage, they lived on his farm in Durant, Iowa. Eventually, they moved to a condo in Eldridge which was between their two homesteads. Lois and Dennis spent time traveling, dancing and were members of a card club. Lois especially enjoyed attending the school activities of Adam, Alex, Justin, Travis, and Dallas. It was a great joy for her to be part of their lives and watch them grow up.

Lois is survived by her husband Dennis Wulf of Eldridge; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Scott Schmidt of Princeton, IL; grandsons: Adam Schmidt of Camanche, IA and Alex (Lauren) Schmidt and their children, Elouise and Edmund of Sheffield, IL; sister-in-law Mary Jeanne (Dunn) Schawl Dodds of Florida and her children; step-daughter Kathy (Jeff) Bloomfield; step-son Neil (Chris) Wulf; step grandchildren: Justin (Erika) Wulf and their children Arye and Remi; Travis (Angela) Wulf and their children, Wren and Grady- all of Durant, Iowa; and Dallas Wulf, of Montreal, Canada

She was preceded in death by William (her first husband), her parents, brother-in-laws and several aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank Grand Haven in Eldridge for the outstanding care she received while a resident in the memory care unit and Heartland Hospice. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran-Camanche, Alzheimer's Association or family choice.