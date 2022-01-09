Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loraine S. Crooke
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St
Eldridge, IA

Loraine S. Crooke

September 30, 1926-January 6, 2022

ELDRIDGE-Loraine S. Crooke, 95, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded. The are currently no services planned at this time.

Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge, Iowa is assisting family with arrangements.

Loraine S. Stutt was born on September 30, 1926 in Eldridge, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Anna (Harms) Stutt. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1944. She married Herbert A. Crooke in May of 1963 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He preceded her in death on February 15, 2001. She worked for G.M.A.C. in Davenport and Los Angeles. She enjoyed cooking and served as a den mother for the boy scouts. She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Survivors include her son; Herbert (Molly) Crooke III of Eldridge, Iowa, and sister; Kay Friederichs of Dixon, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters; Gerry Murphy, Phyllis Lensch and a brother; Henry Stutt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.