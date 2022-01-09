Loraine S. Crooke

September 30, 1926-January 6, 2022

ELDRIDGE-Loraine S. Crooke, 95, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded. The are currently no services planned at this time.

Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge, Iowa is assisting family with arrangements.

Loraine S. Stutt was born on September 30, 1926 in Eldridge, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Anna (Harms) Stutt. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1944. She married Herbert A. Crooke in May of 1963 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He preceded her in death on February 15, 2001. She worked for G.M.A.C. in Davenport and Los Angeles. She enjoyed cooking and served as a den mother for the boy scouts. She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Survivors include her son; Herbert (Molly) Crooke III of Eldridge, Iowa, and sister; Kay Friederichs of Dixon, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters; Gerry Murphy, Phyllis Lensch and a brother; Henry Stutt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.