Loras J. Burkle
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Loras J. Burkle

October 13, 1956-December 31, 2021

Loras J. Burkle, 65, of LeClaire, passed away on Friday, December 31 peacefully at his home after a brief but courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 5 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf, where he was a member. Loras' service will be livestreamed by visiting OurSaviorBett.org at the time of the service on Wednesday. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Pleasant Valley. Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Loras was born October 13, 1956 in Manchester, Iowa, the son of James & Delores (Sellner) Burkle. He was united in marriage to Michelle F. Anderson on June 15, 2010 in Florida.

Loras founded Burkle & Associates in Bettendorf where he was a financial advisor and planner.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Michelle; his children, Austin Burkle of Redondo Beach, California, Justin & Jane Shoemaker of Davenport, Iowa and Trisha & Andrew Piotter of Bettendorf; his grandchildren, Oliver, Elliott, Adler, Harper, Cameron, Calvin and Clayton; his mother, Delores Burkle of Earlville, Iowa; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen & Jerry Freiburger of Dubuque, Iowa, Connie & Dan Wheeler of Earlville and Marsha & Lyle Helle of Earlville; his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne & Marcia Burkle of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews.

Loras was preceded in death by his father.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Loras' obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Our Savior Lutheran Church
3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf, IA
Jan
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Our Savior Lutheran Church
3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
SORRY to learn of His passing this morning. Will be thinking of you all during this Very Difficult Time. May He Rest in Peace.....No More Suffering. MIKE G.
MICHAEL A. GARLISCH
Friend
January 3, 2022
