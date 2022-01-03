Loras J. Burkle

October 13, 1956-December 31, 2021

Loras J. Burkle, 65, of LeClaire, passed away on Friday, December 31 peacefully at his home after a brief but courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 5 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf, where he was a member. Loras' service will be livestreamed by visiting OurSaviorBett.org at the time of the service on Wednesday. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Pleasant Valley. Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Loras was born October 13, 1956 in Manchester, Iowa, the son of James & Delores (Sellner) Burkle. He was united in marriage to Michelle F. Anderson on June 15, 2010 in Florida.

Loras founded Burkle & Associates in Bettendorf where he was a financial advisor and planner.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Michelle; his children, Austin Burkle of Redondo Beach, California, Justin & Jane Shoemaker of Davenport, Iowa and Trisha & Andrew Piotter of Bettendorf; his grandchildren, Oliver, Elliott, Adler, Harper, Cameron, Calvin and Clayton; his mother, Delores Burkle of Earlville, Iowa; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen & Jerry Freiburger of Dubuque, Iowa, Connie & Dan Wheeler of Earlville and Marsha & Lyle Helle of Earlville; his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne & Marcia Burkle of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews.

Loras was preceded in death by his father.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Loras' obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.