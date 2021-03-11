Menu
Loren Wayne Clapp
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Loren Wayne Clapp

August 8, 1935-March 9, 2021

DAVENPORT-Loren Wayne Clapp, 85, of Davenport, IA, was reunited with his loving wife on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials in his honor may be made to Heartland Hospice. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Loren was born a son of Ralph and Ethel (Matthews) Clapp on August 8, 1935, in Danville, IL. On September 7, 1954, he married the love of his life, Georgianna Ewoldt in Davenport, IA. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957. After 35 years of service, he retired from Holland Motor in Rock Island.

Loren was a part of many organizations including CASI, Teamsters, and a contributor at St. Joseph's Church, SD.

Loren enjoyed taking things apart to know how they worked. He was always rebuilding and repairing everything. He loved going fishing with his family and in his younger years, bowling. If anyone ever needed safety pins, plastic clips, paper clips, or zip ties he was the man to call. He liked going down the "as seen on tv" aisle at Walmart and purchasing items right from the tv as well. Loren loved watching old western movies on Grit tv, old country music, telling old stories, and his favorite dog, Doxie.

Survivors include his daughter, Theresa (Mark) Hetzel, Colona, IL; granddaughters: April (Kenneth) Musser, Port Byron, IL, Alicia Hetzel, LeClaire, IA, Jamie Allen, Kewanee, IL, and Sheena (Jonathan) Buckley, Moline, IL; great-grandchildren: Hayden, Landis, Conner, Ella, Morgan, Addysen, Brantley, Lilly, and James; and sister, Jeannie (Ron) Bergmeier.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Georgianna Clapp; and sisters, Margie and Elaine.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 11, 2021.
Theresa so sorry for your loss. Will be praying for you and your family. We went to school together here is my email address [email protected] and phone number if you want to get in touch with me 563 210 6590
Iona Elmore Porter
March 11, 2021
