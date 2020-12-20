Loren "Ted" Sloane

August 28, 1928-December 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Loren "Ted" Sloane, 92, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Senior Star. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Memorials in Mr. Sloane's name may be made to the Richardson-Sloane Collections Center, Davenport Public Library. Weerts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mr. Sloane was born on August 28, 1928 in Davenport, Iowa to Leland and Grace Sloane. He served with the U.S. Army during WW II. On December 20, 1949, he was united in marriage to Alice M. Richardson in Pleasant Valley, Iowa; she preceded him in death. He was an attorney and investor for Deere and Company, along as being an author and lecturer. Together with his wife, they founded the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center at the Davenport Public Library. The Sloanes held certificates for Genealogy and Advanced Genealogy courses from Scott Community College, Davenport. They had been actively engaged in genealogical and historical pursuits for over 25 years.

Mr. Sloane served as a member and chairman of the Iowa Vital Records Task Force (1980-1985) and was a member of the Iowa Public Records Advisory Board. Mr. Sloane also served as a consultant to the Iowa Department of Health (Vital Records) and was a co-author of Iowa's current Vital Records access regulations. He served as a Trustee for the New England Historic Genealogical Society and the Federation of Genealogical Societies.

He is survived by his daughter Suzanne (Steven) Sloane-Bucci; son David (Barbara) Sloane; grandchildren: Katherine Sloane, Peter Sloane, Alice Sloane, Peter Bucci, and Philip Bucci; great-grandchildren: Sophia, Charlotte, Connor, Sloane, Jason, and Edith. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sisters Shirley Sloane Follas and Marcia Sloane Macomber.

