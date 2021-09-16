Lorene E. Veatch

May 13, 1923-August 24, 2021

Lorene E. Veatch, 98 of Prophetstown, Illinois and formerly of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Allure of Prophetstown.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be made to Our Savior Presbyterian Church of Argo, Iowa where Lorene was a lifetime member.

Lorene was born May 13, 1923 in Princeton, Iowa, the daughter of Edgar & Bertha (Hamilton) Auliff. She was united in marriage to Glen E. Veatch Sr. on January 1, 1943 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on December 25, 1988.

Lorene and Glen had owned and operated Townhouse Antiques out of their home for many years. She had also worked with the Welcome Center in LeClaire until she was 81. She enjoyed coffee at Pelo's in LeClaire and could spot a garage sale a mile away.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Gail & Ernest Brooks of Prophetstown; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard "Dick" & Susie Veatch of Grandby, Colorado; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Glen, Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Glen "Bud" Veatch Jr.; her daughter, Kay Benson; one sister; and two brothers.

