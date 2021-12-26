Loretta M. Glowacki

December 16, 2021

A Memorial Mass for Loretta M. Glowacki, 88, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 15th at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Inurnment will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation is Friday, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport; with a rosary recited at 6:00p.m. There will be additional visitation prior to mass from 10:00a.m.-to-11:00a.m. at church. Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home.

Lorretta died Monday, December 16, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born the daughter of Leo and Margaret Brophy, Loretta grew up as the 8th of nine children in Riverside, Iowa. A graduate of AIC (Davenport), she held secretarial positions and later volunteered for Catholic Service Board (Kahl Home, Cinderella's Cellar), Medical Axillary, and Holy Family School, maintaining her shorthand skills to keep Christmas gift lists a mystery to her kids.

She met the love of her life, Dr. Vincent "Jerry" Glowacki on a blind date and was happily married for 63 years. They traveled the world together and loved sharing stories of their adventures. Enjoying tennis and playing bridge, she was a loyal fan in the stands for her kids'/grandkids' activities, and for the Hawkeyes. She loved cooking, often using vegetables from her garden, and baking cookies and pies.

Among other things, Loretta will be remembered for her smile and generosity.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry; and their children; David (Elaine) Glowacki, Madison, WI, Susan (Mark) McClure, St. Louis, MO, Dr. Carol Glowacki, Philadelphia, PA, Patricia (Charles) Burns, Nashua, NH, and Dr. Richard (Jennifer) Glowacki, West Des Moines; ten grandchildren; and her sister, Rose Pederson Iowa City. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dr. Jean Glowacki, and siblings, Frank Brophy, Agnes Murphy, Dorothy Burke, Therese Werthman, Edward Brophy, Martin Brophy, and John Brophy.

