Lori K Osborn

September 14, 2021

DAVENPORT-Lori K Osborn, 58, Of Davenport (Buffalo), Passed away on September 14th in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Lori was one of a kind. She was a free spirit and danced to her own tune. She served in the U.S. Air Force where she met her first Husband, Kenneth Earnest. She was an avid gardener and landscaper, her yard and garden were her sanctuary. She would stop everywhere and collect various rocks to add to her garden, and ask relatives to do the same for her. Lori loved to make crafts, collect cool antiques and strange pieces that always seemed to fit her personality. This spring she taught her grandchildren how to plant a Vegetable garden. The night before she passed, they told her stories on how big the gourds grew and how tasty the corn was. She was so happy to hear about it and spend one last night with them.

She is survived by her Children, Jacki Nielsen (Earnest), and Daniel Earnest; her 4 Grandchildren Nicholas, William, Allison and Olivia; Brother Tom Osborn; Sister Deb Osborn; And her love, Douglas Ashley. She is preceded in death by her beloved Mother, Patricia Pickett; Her Father, Tom Osborn; Grandparents Chester and Loreen Stowe; Uncles Dwayne, Jim and George Stowe; Beloved Cousin and partner in crime, Kimberly Bloomer; And her soulmate, Buddy cat.

Lori did not wish to be buried, she could never be tied down in life, or now in death.

There will be a Celebration of her life, November 6th 2021 from 5:00-10:00 pm, at The LULAC Club in Davenport, IA and a small ceremony with her ashes to follow at a later date.

