Lori S. Ridpath

October 3, 1955-March 19, 2021

DAVENPORT-Lori S. Ridpath, 65, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 after battling a very aggressive cancer at Genesis East Medical Center. There will be no services at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Per her request, cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at Davenport Memorial Park.

Lori was born on October 3, 1955 to William and Jeanette (Peckenschneider) Ridpath. She was a bus driver for the Davenport Community School District for 40 years of which she was very proud of. She loved children, animals, going out to eat, and going to the casino. Lori especially loved to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs; she and Mama knew all the names, numbers, and stats of all the players.

Lori is survived by her sister Tammy Ridpath, a wonderful uncle Russell Krenz, dog nephews Max and Rufus, several special cousins here and across the country, many loving friends, and hundreds of special students whom she never forgot, especially Carter Sigler. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents: Afton and Eva Ridpath and Fred and Evelyn Peckenschneider, special aunts and uncles, cousins, close friends, and several pets. She is now sitting on the other side with Mama in the first row at all of the Cubs games, maybe also with Ernie Banks.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.cunnick-collins.com.