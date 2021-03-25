Menu
Lori S. Ridpath
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA

Lori S. Ridpath

October 3, 1955-March 19, 2021

DAVENPORT-Lori S. Ridpath, 65, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 after battling a very aggressive cancer at Genesis East Medical Center. There will be no services at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Per her request, cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at Davenport Memorial Park.

Lori was born on October 3, 1955 to William and Jeanette (Peckenschneider) Ridpath. She was a bus driver for the Davenport Community School District for 40 years of which she was very proud of. She loved children, animals, going out to eat, and going to the casino. Lori especially loved to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs; she and Mama knew all the names, numbers, and stats of all the players.

Lori is survived by her sister Tammy Ridpath, a wonderful uncle Russell Krenz, dog nephews Max and Rufus, several special cousins here and across the country, many loving friends, and hundreds of special students whom she never forgot, especially Carter Sigler. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents: Afton and Eva Ridpath and Fred and Evelyn Peckenschneider, special aunts and uncles, cousins, close friends, and several pets. She is now sitting on the other side with Mama in the first row at all of the Cubs games, maybe also with Ernie Banks.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.cunnick-collins.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 25, 2021.
So sorry to hear about our beloved Lori passing. I worked with Carter Sigler and for many years and engaged with Lori getting Carter on and off her bus. Always had a smile on her face and she would definitely brighten your day. Prayers to all her family members. She will be missed!!
Wendy Sturtz
March 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Lori will certainly be missed, as she was special to us. With our deepest sympathy!
The Caudle Family, Henry Sr, Esther, Jennifer, Henry Jr. and family
March 25, 2021
Working at McDonald's and smelling like Grease Larry's Tombstone because of his birthday on the co-ed team Getting everybody to wear the same sweatpants, sweatshirt, and a beret for the baseball game Putting that stuffed person in the back of my leggs truck just to scare the heck out of me Taking the boys Christmas light watching and on the bus for Halloween If the boys got sick Lori was right next to them throwing up also Putting together the entertainment center, tried to stand it up and realize it and we had screwed to the carpet Assembling the boys Christmas toys and bicycles Coaching the Pee Wees and watching the entire Outfield walk off the door to the bathroom Coaching Little League and having margaritas in our water jugs Driving to Omaha for Halloween and getting stuck in the snow storm Tp bill gunsolley's  house for his 30th birthday
Theresa M Grabosch
March 24, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Lori. Many great years working with her and doing Wednesday luncheons. She will be missed .
Fred and Kathi Rader
March 22, 2021
