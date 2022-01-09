Lori Ann Snodgrass

January 2, 2022

Lori Ann Snodgrass, 62, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday evening, January 2, 2022, at home.

A celebration of Lori's life will be held at 1 P.M., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Hickory Grove Cemetery, rural Monmouth, Iowa, at a later date.

Those left to honor her memory include her siblings, Patrick Snodgrass of Oxford Junction, IA, Tommy Snodgrass of Davenport, IA, and Mary Rauch of Baldwin, IA; a niece, Sierra (Josh) Daniels of Norwalk, IA; and a nephew, Garrett Rauch of Baldwin, IA.

