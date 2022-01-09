Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lori Ann Snodgrass
ABOUT
Maquoketa High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carson & Son Funeral And Cremation Services
318 West Pleasant Street
Maquoketa, IA

Lori Ann Snodgrass

January 2, 2022

Lori Ann Snodgrass, 62, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday evening, January 2, 2022, at home.

A celebration of Lori's life will be held at 1 P.M., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Hickory Grove Cemetery, rural Monmouth, Iowa, at a later date.

Those left to honor her memory include her siblings, Patrick Snodgrass of Oxford Junction, IA, Tommy Snodgrass of Davenport, IA, and Mary Rauch of Baldwin, IA; a niece, Sierra (Josh) Daniels of Norwalk, IA; and a nephew, Garrett Rauch of Baldwin, IA.

Online Condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Carson Celebration of Life Center
318 West Pleasant Street, Maquoketa
Jan
14
Service
Carson Celebration of Life Center
318 West Pleasant Street, Maquoketa
Funeral services provided by:
Carson & Son Funeral And Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carson & Son Funeral And Cremation Services Carson Celebration of Life Center.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.