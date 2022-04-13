Lorrace "Lori" Carlson

May 26, 1934-March 26, 2022

BETTENDORF-Lorrace "Lori" Carlson, 87, of Bettendorf died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 26, 2022 with family by her side. At her request, there will be no services at this time. A family memorial will be held this summer in Duluth, MN. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.

Lori was born May 26, 1934 to Albin and Hazel Helgemoe in Duluth, MN. She graduated from University of Minnesota Duluth where she met and later married her soulmate, Clarence "Clink" Carlson in 1957. They moved to Davenport where they raised their three children. Lori was passionate about her 23 years of teaching at Garfield School in Davenport. Lori and Clink spent over 32 wonderful years together until his death in 1989. Lori was fortunate to meet and later marry Bill Potter in 1995. They enjoyed traveling, dancing, golfing, and wintering in Sun City, AZ until Bill's death in 2018.

Those left to honor her memory are her children: Jeff (Connie) Carlson of Plymouth, MN, Lori (Dave) French, and Paula Carlson-Parrella of Bettendorf; grandchildren: Ben, Megan, Alex, and Clare Carlson, Tyler and Dylan French, Nick and Zach Parrella; and a dear friend Margaret Ann Benson. She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, siblings; Rhoda, Jim, and Ray, as well as many other family members and friends. May they all rest in peace.