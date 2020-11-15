Lorraine Washburn

October 18, 1927- November 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Lorraine Washburn, 93, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away at The Ivy at Davenport nursing home on November 10, 2020 with Cunnick – Collins handling arrangements. There was a private gravesite service for family at Summit Cemetery lead by Pastor Pat Halverson. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Animal Shelter, Davenport or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Lorraine was born in rural Scott County, Iowa on October 18, 1927 to Ralph and Dorothy Sharrett. Lorraine was a graduate of Davenport High School in 1946.

Lorraine married Ralph Kuehl in November 1946 in Davenport, IA. She later married James Dean Washburn in December of 1976 in Rock Island, Il.

Lorraine's interests included traveling, cooking, needlework, reading, and crossword puzzles. She loved animals and she and Dean always had a German schnauzer dog in their lives which they fondly called each one Fritz.

Lorraine also enjoyed a nice glass of wine occasionally. She asked all her friends and family to raise their glass of wine and make a toast in her memory.

Lorraine leaves behind her daughters, Suzanne VenHorst, Bettendorf, IA, Linda Enders, Eldridge, IA, and Janice Kuehl and her friend, Larry McHenry, Davenport, IA. four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Eileen Carter and brother, Kenneth Sharrett, son-in-laws, Robert VenHorst and Dr. Wilfred Enders.