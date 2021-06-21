Menu
Lou Ellen "Susie" Butler
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Lou Ellen "Susie" Butler

December 4, 1934-June 17, 2021

DAVENPORT-Lou Ellen "Susie" Butler, 86, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. There will be a visitation between 1-2:30 P.M. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Lou Ellen was born December 4, 1934 in Maxwell, Iowa to Claude and Dorothy (Acheson) Rupp. She married Eugene Butler on January 12, 1955 in Rock Island, IL. She worked in production at Oscar Myer for 13 years, retiring in 1972.

She was a faithful volunteer at nursing homes and was always willing to help those in need. She enjoyed the outdoors and kept a pristine yard.

She is survived by her sisters, Catherine Vanover and Joan Kruse; nephews, Chris (Tammy) Crockett and Kelly Kruse; and niece, Rhonda (Paul) Cunningham.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Butler.

A special thanks to all her neighbors for their help over the years.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Remembering Susie as a friend when we attended Walnut Hill School in the l950's. Visited with her at her home a few years back.
Shirley Hoefer Reed
June 24, 2021
