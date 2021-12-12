Louanna Poston

February 9, 1925-December 9, 2021

Louanna Poston passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 9th at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House. Cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no visitation or services.

Louanna led a full life. She was born in Eldon, Iowa on Feb. 9th 1925 to Ralph and Frances Brown. On May 14th, 1946 she and Lawrence K. (Bud) Poston were married in a dual wedding ceremony with her beloved sister Margi and spouse in Osceola, Iowa.

Louanna and Bud lived in many different cities as he was a career man in the Navy. Spent many of their years in Norfolk, Virginia and spent any time that she could, at the beach with family & friends. After retiring, they moved back to the Quad-Cities. She was a feisty woman, an excellent home-maker, and kept things well in tow; "shoes left at the front door", etc.

Mom loved to meet with family & friends for "Happy Hour" and dancing on Friday nights at the old Moose Club in Davenport. Her favorite places were the Good Will stores which she frequented quite often. Loved a bargain and found many "treasures" which mainly went to family & friends. On half price day she would always buy scads of clothing and take them to donation organizations.

Louanna loved and had a large assortment of plants, which were quite well-tended, throughout the house. She was also very proud of and loved her large doll collection. The walls in her den were a gallery of family and friend pictures.

One of her greatest treasures of all was her pet dachshund, Chloe, who was her constant loving companion for 14 years.

Lastly, Louanna loved the Christmas season with its music & decorations. Many of her Decembers were spent in the Fort Worth/Dallas area with her sister Margi who is a decorator by trade. Mom would thrive on helping Margi decorate a number of clients homes for Christmas.

Louanna is survived by her five children: Oldest son Terry Poston of East Moline, Il. Daughter

Carolyn and husband Richard Necessary of Fort Worth, TX. , Daughter Pamela Newman of Destin, FL., Son Larry and wife Linda of No. Little Rock, AR., and Son Michael and wife Lori of Davenport, IA. There are 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. And dear friend Kathy Hoffman of Bettendorf, IA.

Also surviving is sister Margi & husband Gerry Goodman of Fort Worth, TX.

