Louise A. Hasenbank

March 5, 1926-September 29, 2021

Louise A. Hasenbank, age 95 of Clarence, passed away in the early morning of Wednesday September 29, 2021. Visitation will be held on Saturday October 2, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. There will be a private graveside service at St. John's Cemetery in Clarence with Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating.

Louise was born March 5, 1926 in Lowden, Iowa to John and Anna (Stuhr) Strackbein. She married Arlo Hasenbank on June 1, 1947. He passed away on September 21, 1995.

She is survived by her sons Jerry (Pat) of Iowa City and James (Leigh Ann) of Santa Fe, New Mexico; grandchildren Jason and Jessica; her extended Mulherin family; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters Caroline Hein, Marie Souchek, and another in infancy; and brothers Erwin and Mearl Strackbein.

Upon graduation from Lowden High School, Louise attended Iowa Teacher's College in Cedar Falls, Iowa and then taught country school in rural Clarence. Louise was a homemaker and also kept books for her husband's business. She was a member of the UCC church in Clarence where she served on various church committees. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed drawing pictures and sharing numerous paintings and drawings with family and friends.

The family would like to thank the Clarence Nursing Home for the wonderful care she received throughout the twelve years she has made it her home.

Memories and or condolences to the family may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.