Lourene M. "Lou" Schebler

October 7, 1932-December 6, 2020

DAVENPORT-Lourene M. "Lou" Schebler, 88 a resident of Davenport, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. She will be laid to rest at Pine Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of choice benefiting dementia research. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lou was born October 7, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the daughter of Harold and Anna Marie (Hill) Beauchat. She married Bernard James Schebler on May 7, 1955. He preceded her in death May 1, 2009.

Lou enjoyed working as a secretary for Brammer. Lou enjoyed bowling, gardening, genealogy, and interior design. She enjoyed working out at the YMCA five times a week until her husband passed away in 2009. Lou also belonged to the library knitting circle.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Jane Schebler of Davenport, Joseph Schebler of Coralville, and James Schebler of Bettendorf; grandchildren who gave her hours of enjoyment, Garrett (Jessica), Eryca and Addy Schebler, and Amanda (Petersen) Hill; her great-grandson, Ryan Schebler, son of Garrett and Jessica, who was a big joy to her in her last years at the house and the park; sister, Shirley Taylor of Davenport, and her children, Bill, Ted and Lisa; and brother, William Beauchat of Greenfield, Indiana, and his children, Bruce, Karen, Tina, and Dan; sisters-in-law, Anna Marie (Robert) De Bo of Rock Island, Illinois, and their children, Diane, Linda, Deborah, and David, and Donna Schebler of Davenport, and her children, Jeff, Lynn, Lori, Sue, Mike, and Mark.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.