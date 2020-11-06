Luann Gottschalk

January 16, 1954-November 5, 2020

LOWDEN-Luann Gottschalk, age 66, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday November 5, 2020 at Prairie Hills in Tipton. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence on Saturday November 7 with a service to follow. Pastor Ron Lashmit will be officiating. Masks are recommended. Burial will be in the Lowden Cemetery.

Luann was born to Ronald and Shirley Sissel Schlueter on January 16, 1954 at Iowa City. She married Roger Gottschalk on November 29, 1970 at Lowden. He passed away on February 14, 2007.

Survivors include her sons, Kyle (Melissa) of Lowden, and Tod (Chelsea) of Tipton; grandchildren Jeighce Marland, Shelby Mutzl, Kory Gottschalk, Kaci Gottschalk, Kyra Lange, and Jasmine Gottschalk; great grandchildren Autumn and Ryder Myer; siblings Connie (Charlie) Sublette of Tipton, Joyce (Fred) Yule of Mechanicsville, Rhonda (Mike) Young of Tipton, Ron (Sheryl) Schlueter Jr. of Tipton, Laurie (Kirk) Steinke of Lowden, Rodney Schlueter of Iowa City, and Carol (Mark) Greve of Iowa City.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Luann was a good cook and made the best cookies. She enjoyed dancing, hanging out with her friends and family, and riding the Harley with her husband.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.