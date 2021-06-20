Luis Jesus Ayala

June 17, 2021

Luis Jesus Ayala, infant son of Jorge Ayala and Joanna Sanchez, passed away shortly after birth on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at OSF St. Francis, Peoria. The family will greet family and friends from 12 noon until service time of 1PM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd,. East Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

Survivors include his parents, Jorge and Joanna, siblings, Ruben Leon, Jasmin Sanchez and Ashley Sanchez, maternal grandmother, Carmen Sanchez and paternal grandfather, Samuel Ayala.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.