Luis Jesus Ayala
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Luis Jesus Ayala

June 17, 2021

Luis Jesus Ayala, infant son of Jorge Ayala and Joanna Sanchez, passed away shortly after birth on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at OSF St. Francis, Peoria. The family will greet family and friends from 12 noon until service time of 1PM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd,. East Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

Survivors include his parents, Jorge and Joanna, siblings, Ruben Leon, Jasmin Sanchez and Ashley Sanchez, maternal grandmother, Carmen Sanchez and paternal grandfather, Samuel Ayala.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Jun
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
