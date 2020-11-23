Lynn C. Schloemer

December 29, 1946-November 20, 2020

Lynn C. Schloemer, 73, a resident of Davenport, passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

A service celebrating her life will be held at a later time when everyone can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lynn was born December 29, 1946 in Davenport, the daughter of Elmer and Evonita (Scott) Hamann. She was a 1965 graduate of Assumption High School. She worked in admissions at Vera French for over 17 years. Lynn enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and enjoyed being outside with nature. She loved looking at the stars at night with her grandchildren, and now gets to be the brightest star in the sky.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Chris (Tim) Hoenig of Bettendorf and Beth Wintersteen of Crystal Lake, Illinois; grandsons, Tyler Hoenig and Aiden Wintersteen; sisters, Sue Hart of Bettendorf and Nancie (Dennis) Hebbel of Davenport; brother, Dennis Hamann of Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and former husband, Larry W. Schloemer.

Online condolences may be made to Lynn's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.