Lynn R. Petkunas

November 14, 1942-December 4, 2020

BETTENDORF-Lynn R. Petkunas, 78, of Bettendorf, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Lynn was born November 14, 1942 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Daniel and Virginia (Burt) Bartz. She married Larry Snowden on August 3, 1963. He preceded her in death on February 28, 1995. Lynn married Gerald "Jerry" Petkunas on January 6, 2018.

Lynn was a talented artist and loved to share her latest drawings with her Facebook friends. She loved to dance, swim at the YMCA, and make everyone smile. Lynn's passionate love and support for her family was the legacy of her life.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jerry; daughter, Lori (Tracy) Newberg of Bettendorf; son, Trent Snowden of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Spenser Warren, Alexander Warren, Ryan Newberg, Kami (J.R.) Holst, and Kassi (Trent) Moorehead; great grandchildren, Royce, Gemma, and Gianna Holst, and Hazel Moorehead.

In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

A private Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to CASI. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

