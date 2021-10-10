Lynne Yvonne Benton

July 26, 1967-October 8, 2021

DURANT-Lynne Yvonne Benton, 54, of Durant, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 8, 2021 at her home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 4 to 7 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home.

Lynne was born in Davenport, IA on July 26, 1967 to Loren and Vonnie (Lilienthal) Cole. She graduated from Durant High School in 1985. She married Terry J. Benton on April 23, 1988 in Las Vegas.

Lynne was an Administrative Assistant at the Durant Community Schools for over 25 years.

She enjoyed her cats and was an avid animal lover. Above all, she loved her family and friends.

Lynne is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband Terry, daughter Brittney (Dennis) Ingles of Durant, son Tyler (Kasey) Benton of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren: Tony and Ivy Mesa; mother and step-father Vonnie and Harvey Dittmer of Durant; brother Scott (Tracy) Cole of Mason, Ohio and step-brother Dean Dittmer of Loveland, CO.

She was preceded in death by her father Loren Cole: step-sister Dawn Dittmer and her grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gateway Wildlife Rescue in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.