Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lynne Yvonne Benton
ABOUT
Durant High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA

Lynne Yvonne Benton

July 26, 1967-October 8, 2021

DURANT-Lynne Yvonne Benton, 54, of Durant, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 8, 2021 at her home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 4 to 7 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home.

Lynne was born in Davenport, IA on July 26, 1967 to Loren and Vonnie (Lilienthal) Cole. She graduated from Durant High School in 1985. She married Terry J. Benton on April 23, 1988 in Las Vegas.

Lynne was an Administrative Assistant at the Durant Community Schools for over 25 years.

She enjoyed her cats and was an avid animal lover. Above all, she loved her family and friends.

Lynne is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband Terry, daughter Brittney (Dennis) Ingles of Durant, son Tyler (Kasey) Benton of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren: Tony and Ivy Mesa; mother and step-father Vonnie and Harvey Dittmer of Durant; brother Scott (Tracy) Cole of Mason, Ohio and step-brother Dean Dittmer of Loveland, CO.

She was preceded in death by her father Loren Cole: step-sister Dawn Dittmer and her grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gateway Wildlife Rescue in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Oct
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
29 Entries
A mother who taught me all. A best friend who was there for me at every beck and call. A kind soul to let me vent to. A supporter to all my dreams. The cheerleader to my children in their sports. The best person to talk out anything I was thinking about. My mother was the greatest mom ever and I hope to let her see what kind of mother I am going to be with my children and show them what she showed me. I love you mom and I will make you proud I promise. Until we meet again and I can't wait to talk about all the great things you helped me to accomplish from our discussions on Christmas at the Shop to bring in lunch items. Rest easy mom and I will see you I get there. Love Britt
Brittney Ingles
Daughter
October 22, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of Lynn's passing. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Roger & Debra Leese
Family
October 15, 2021
We are so sorry to read about Lynne's passing. Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with you at this trying time. Ed and Donna Schiele
Ed Schiele
Friend
October 14, 2021
Dear Family,
I'm so sorry for your loss. Lynne was truly a special person. I got to know her during my years teaching at Durant. Lynne always provided support, a smile, and some humor whenever I went to the school's office. My prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Chris Lary
Coworker
October 13, 2021
Sorry about your loss prayers to the family
Randy Siebke
Friend
October 13, 2021
Brittany and family - so very sorry to hear of Lynne's passing. Always such a great spirit and loved getting to chat with her! Continued prayers for your all
Rachel
Acquaintance
October 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest sympathy.
Denise Roesger
October 13, 2021
Lynne and I graduated in the same class and had just recently reconnected on FB. I am so sorry you have to carry this grief. May her Heaven be all she imagined it to be.
Sally Smith
Sally Smith
Friend
October 12, 2021
Many thoughts, prayers and sympathy to Lynne’s loved ones.
John Hoffmann
Classmate
October 12, 2021
To the family of Lynne Benton you have our sympathy. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you
Dale and Carol Schlueter
October 12, 2021
I am deeply sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Lynne.
Kris Daufeldt
Friend
October 11, 2021
Vonnie and Harvey, I'm heartbroken to hear of Lynne's passing. Though words may seem empty, please know that my prayers for peace and comfort are with you and your family.
Ginny Marshal
October 11, 2021
Terry/Rebecca Wathan;Michelle
October 11, 2021
I am so sorry to learn about Lynne's passing. I was one year behind her at Durant. Scott, Vonnie and the entire family, please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tammy Toyne Stoffers
Classmate
October 11, 2021
I never knew Lynne. But sorry for your loss Brittany and family. Many prayers.
Linda Harris
Acquaintance
October 11, 2021
To Lynne’s Family, Hope you can feel the love that’s surrounding you now in all the ways you need. In sympathy.
Joann Wilson
Classmate
October 10, 2021
Linda Stewart and Debby
October 10, 2021
Oh As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sue Higgs
Family
October 10, 2021
My darling Lynne, my forever friend, I can't comprehend you not being here. Rest in peace and we'll meet again. So much love and prayers to you and all the whole family from Alasdair and I Sure wish we could be with you all x
Alexandra Lowdon
Friend
October 10, 2021
Erin (Wilson) & Chris Gilroy
October 10, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy.
Nila Dahlin
October 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to all the friends and family, and the many critters whos lives she changed.
Teresa Brockhage
October 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all Lynn's family and friends. This is so sad!
Kathryn Reynolds
October 10, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the Family. A young woman & friend gone way way to soon.
Gene& Sue Otto
Friend
October 10, 2021
We are so sorry to to hear about Lynne, I've been her neighbor since we were little girls. May her family hold all of their memories close to their hearts, hugs and prayers for all of you ❤
Bill & Carla Jenkinson
Friend
October 9, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Thinking of you all.
Sandra & Greg O'brien
Friend
October 9, 2021
So sorry to hear this news. Know she will be missed. Prayers to the family.
Teresa Keller
October 9, 2021
You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Lynne was a very special friend.
Love you
Sally

Sally Grant
October 9, 2021
I’m so very sorry to hear of Lynne’s passing. Please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers at this time.
Sherri (Shoppa) Goans
Acquaintance
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 results