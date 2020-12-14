Menu
Madelyn J. Tornquist
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Madelyn J. Tornquist

March 20, 1927-December 10, 2020

Madelyn J. Tornquist, 93, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Ridgecrest Foundation Koning Charitable Fund at 4130 NW Blvd Davenport, IA, 52806. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Madelyn was born March 20, 1927, to Birney and Crystal (Frost) Ritchie in Sterling, IL. She grew up in Morrison, IL and attended Davenport High School until graduation in 1945. As a member of the Cadet Corps, she graduated from St. Luke's Hospital in 1948 as a Registered Nurse. After leaving the area for several years she returned to the Quad Cities and completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Marycrest College while teaching nursing students at St. Luke's Hospital. Madelyn was the elementary school nurse in the Pleasant Valley School District for 22 years, retiring in 1988. She was always known for her kind and compassionate care to all the children.

Madelyn was a long time member of Newcomb Presbyterian Church in Davenport and the National T.T.T Society. She enjoyed playing cards, walking outside, smocking, cross-stitch, music and following the Iowa Hawkeyes. She was most recently a resident of Ridgecrest Village in Davenport.

Madelyn cherished time with family and friends. She was a loving soul who felt her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the "light of my life." She will be greatly missed and we will forever hold her memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and a sister. She is survived by her son Jack (Nancy) Tornquist of Parker, CO; daughters: Jill (John) Schultz of Coppell, TX, and Judy (Dave) Fritz of Bettendorf, IA; nine grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 14, 2020.
Jack , Jill and Judy . Our mothers spent much time together in their youth during a difficult time in the world . This time together created a friendship that withstood the test of time . I feel very much like I know you all very well . The conversations my mother shared over the years kept us current with your families and children etc. Your mother was a very kind soul and the times I spent in her presence were all wonderful .. Hopefully she is no longer suffering the pains of 93 years . God rest her soul ..
Kimbel Hemmingson
December 22, 2020
Jack, Jill and Judy. I am writing for my mother, Joyce Hemmingson. Mom, Bern F. and your mother we´re in nurse Cadet Corp training together and formed a bond of friendship that has held them together until now. Mother has always cherished their memories of being young together and appreciated Madelyn´s kind heart, practicality and open-hearted nature. She respected how your Mother raised her children and kept her smile through life´s challenges. May you all be at peace in your memories of your lovely mother.
Ann Li (Hemmingson) Bean
December 22, 2020
I was a student of Riverdale Elementary School in the 70's & 80's Mrs. Tornquist was so good to all of us kids. Her kind heart and sweet smile is what I remember. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. God Bless.
Karrie Jones Stock
December 16, 2020
I am also an alumnus of Pleasant View School. Mrs. Tornquist was one of the kindest and most patient people and genuinely cared about the kids in her care. She is one my favorite people from those years in my life. Rest in God's peace.
Rick DCamp
December 15, 2020
Many years have passed since I was in the Pleasant Valley school system (class of '67) but I fondly remember Mrs. Tornquist. May your memories give you comfort..may she rest in peace. A life well lived in the service of others.
Karen Grover Floyd
December 14, 2020
