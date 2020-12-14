Madelyn J. Tornquist

March 20, 1927-December 10, 2020

Madelyn J. Tornquist, 93, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Ridgecrest Foundation Koning Charitable Fund at 4130 NW Blvd Davenport, IA, 52806. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Madelyn was born March 20, 1927, to Birney and Crystal (Frost) Ritchie in Sterling, IL. She grew up in Morrison, IL and attended Davenport High School until graduation in 1945. As a member of the Cadet Corps, she graduated from St. Luke's Hospital in 1948 as a Registered Nurse. After leaving the area for several years she returned to the Quad Cities and completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Marycrest College while teaching nursing students at St. Luke's Hospital. Madelyn was the elementary school nurse in the Pleasant Valley School District for 22 years, retiring in 1988. She was always known for her kind and compassionate care to all the children.

Madelyn was a long time member of Newcomb Presbyterian Church in Davenport and the National T.T.T Society. She enjoyed playing cards, walking outside, smocking, cross-stitch, music and following the Iowa Hawkeyes. She was most recently a resident of Ridgecrest Village in Davenport.

Madelyn cherished time with family and friends. She was a loving soul who felt her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the "light of my life." She will be greatly missed and we will forever hold her memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and a sister. She is survived by her son Jack (Nancy) Tornquist of Parker, CO; daughters: Jill (John) Schultz of Coppell, TX, and Judy (Dave) Fritz of Bettendorf, IA; nine grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.